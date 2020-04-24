Comparing AdaptHealth (AHCO) and Its Peers

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AdaptHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AdaptHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AdaptHealth
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|AdaptHealth Competitors
|77
|122
|106
|2
|2.11
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AdaptHealth
|$529.64 million
|-$15.00 million
|53.37
|AdaptHealth Competitors
|$310.96 million
|-$116.81 million
|4.57
AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AdaptHealth
|N/A
|-76.83%
|0.83%
|AdaptHealth Competitors
|-27.47%
|-48.90%
|-9.49%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
AdaptHealth beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About AdaptHealth
AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
