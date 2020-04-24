Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amerisafe, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amerisafe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amerisafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

