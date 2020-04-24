Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By Wedbush

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.88. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $36.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $46.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,384.77.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,399.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,986.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,886.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

