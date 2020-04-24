Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,260.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 77,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

