Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised by Analyst

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

ADMS stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

