Asanko Gold Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Asanko Gold stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Asanko Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 1,021,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 483,810 shares in the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.