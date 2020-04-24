Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, DOWLING & PARTN Forecasts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of UNM opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $1,633,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

