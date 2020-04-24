Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 35,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

