SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.26) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $126.89 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

