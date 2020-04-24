Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

