Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Cut by National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 352,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,792,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.