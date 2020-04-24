SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brink’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

BCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

NYSE BCO opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,432,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 96,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

