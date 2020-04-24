William Blair Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.61. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,464,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,777.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,360 shares of company stock worth $719,639. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

