Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.