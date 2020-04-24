BP plc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BP in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.38 on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

