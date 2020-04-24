BP plc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BP in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.38 on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Call Option

Earnings History and Estimates for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S
SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avantor Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avantor Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners LP Cut by National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners LP Cut by National Bank Financial
SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brink’s
SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brink’s
William Blair Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Comments on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report