Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $17.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 61,908,006 shares traded.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after acquiring an additional 842,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after acquiring an additional 329,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.08% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

