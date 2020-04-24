Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

BRY opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.75. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

