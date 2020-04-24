Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,589 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 925 put options.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

