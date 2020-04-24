US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $506.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $11,694,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 235,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Earnings History and Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

