Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 1,179,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

