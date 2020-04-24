Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.