B2Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.19 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

