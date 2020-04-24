Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $71.62, but opened at $68.30. BMO Capital Markets now has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $67.46, with a volume of 169,129 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George acquired 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

