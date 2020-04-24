Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.61. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

