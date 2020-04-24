Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.85, but opened at $58.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 23,031 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MANH. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $84,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

