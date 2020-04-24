Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.85, but opened at $58.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 23,031 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MANH. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $84,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

