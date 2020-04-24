National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$18.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.40% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.54.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$34.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

