Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.54.

TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

