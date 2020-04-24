TD Securities Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$17.50

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.54.

TECK.B opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

