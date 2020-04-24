CIBC Trims Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Target Price to C$70.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TIH. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.75.

TSE TIH opened at C$63.57 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.20.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,232,160. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

