TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TOG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.42. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

