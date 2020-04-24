TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Lowered to C$1.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s current price.

TOG has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

Shares of TOG stock opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.42.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

