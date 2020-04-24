Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.20.

TSE:VET opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.95 million and a PE ratio of 26.52. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.29.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

