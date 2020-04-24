CIBC Lowers Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$3.75

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.99. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.97.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. Analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 68,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$426,152.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,152.97. Insiders purchased a total of 110,875 shares of company stock valued at $499,248 over the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

