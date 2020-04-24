Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

