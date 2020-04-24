Equinox Gold Cp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold Cp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Equinox Gold Cp stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

