CIBC Lowers Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$3.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

TSE:WCP opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $552.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,264,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,057,536.70. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

