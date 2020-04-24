Raymond James Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$15.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.32. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,374,835.59.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

