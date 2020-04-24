Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.50. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

VII has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.02.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $786.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.32.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$672.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$18.50
National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$18.50
Teck Resources PT Lowered to C$21.00
Teck Resources PT Lowered to C$21.00
TD Securities Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$17.50
TD Securities Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$17.50
CIBC Trims Toromont Industries Target Price to C$70.00
CIBC Trims Toromont Industries Target Price to C$70.00
TORC Oil and Gas Price Target Cut to C$0.90
TORC Oil and Gas Price Target Cut to C$0.90
TORC Oil and Gas PT Lowered to C$1.50
TORC Oil and Gas PT Lowered to C$1.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report