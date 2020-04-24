Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$46.00 at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$54.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.26.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$81,714.44. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088 over the last quarter.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
