Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$46.00 at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$54.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$81,714.44. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088 over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

