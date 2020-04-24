CIBC Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$1.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TVE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$97.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,483.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

