Raymond James Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$0.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

TSE:TVE opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.53. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $139.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$97.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,220 shares in the company, valued at C$101,483.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

