Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

WPM opened at C$54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total value of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,051,843.48. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088 in the last ninety days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

