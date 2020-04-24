Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

WPM opened at C$54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total value of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,051,843.48. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088 in the last ninety days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$18.50
National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$18.50
Teck Resources PT Lowered to C$21.00
Teck Resources PT Lowered to C$21.00
TD Securities Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$17.50
TD Securities Lowers Teck Resources Price Target to C$17.50
CIBC Trims Toromont Industries Target Price to C$70.00
CIBC Trims Toromont Industries Target Price to C$70.00
TORC Oil and Gas Price Target Cut to C$0.90
TORC Oil and Gas Price Target Cut to C$0.90
TORC Oil and Gas PT Lowered to C$1.50
TORC Oil and Gas PT Lowered to C$1.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report