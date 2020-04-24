Oppenheimer Comments on First Solar, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,971 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.