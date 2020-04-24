Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equitrans Midstream’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

ETRN stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

