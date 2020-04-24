Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELY. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.