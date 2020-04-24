Energy Transfer LP Unit Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ET. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

NYSE ET opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

