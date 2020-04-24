Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

WCP stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.84. The firm has a market cap of $552.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

