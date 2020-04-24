Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YGR. Cormark reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

YGR opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,710,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,558,310.88. Insiders acquired 233,500 shares of company stock worth $82,069 over the last three months.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

