Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

HES opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz bought 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,582 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

