Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KAI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Kadant by 25.8% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Kadant by 396.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 50,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kadant by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Kadant by 22.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 162,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $430,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.